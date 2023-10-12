NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, and Quebec City

The Senators just need cap room

Darren Dreger: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion continues to look for ways to create salary cap space to be able to sign Shane Pinto.

There is no contract statement, the Senators just don’t have the cap space to fit in a contract.

Shawn Simpson: “Final point of the Pinto situation. The Sens spent millions to buyout White, and Del Zotto, and to move Murray. They used multiple picks to move Zaitsev. They got 5 million plus in the Debrincat/Kubalik move. How can they still be over the cap?”

The Oilers could be looking for another forward

Oiler Alert: Bob Stauffer: “I think the #LetsGoOilers are going to find a way to add another impactful bottom-6 forward who can play in the middle-6 role, so stay tuned on that front.”

The Bruins were trying to make a trade over the weekend

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney was trying to make a trade over the weekend and on Monday according to NHL executive source. The Bruins were trying to create an extra roster spot for defenseman Mason Lohrei.

“He’s working the phones and has been all weekend, I can tell you that,” the source told Boston Hockey Now at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. “Lohrei earned a spot. Donny and Cam know that, and they want him to have it.”

BHN has reported during the offseason that the Bruins were testing the trade market for defensemen Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk.

Patrice Bergeron and Quebec City?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Patrice Bergeron was at the Bruins Centennial Season opener celebration on Wednesday and was asked if the Quebec City native could see himself as part of a group interested in bringing the NHL back to Quebec City.

“Oh my God! I thought you were asking me about a beer league or something! Uh. …this is more serious,” a laughing Patrice Bergeron replied at first. “I mean, I was a big fan growing up. I know the impact it had on myself, my brother, and my friends. I think it. …in a way, I wish the Nordiques will come back one day. I really do. I do for the city; I do for the kids. I think it’s a great market. I can’t really answer that question at this time because it’s never even crossed my mind. I’d have to think about it, but I would be open to it for sure.”