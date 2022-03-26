NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and the Arizona Coyotes

The Senators will sign Sanderson soon

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators are expected to sign prospect Jake Sanderson in the next few days. He has a hand injury and was getting it checked out. He hasn’t been ruled out for the season yet.

Canadiens to sign Harris

Elliotte Friedman: Have been hearing that the Montreal Canadiens will be signing prospect Jordan Harris to a two-year entry-level deal after his college season has ended. He could get into their lineup and burn a year of his deal.

Canadiens and Coyotes talked a big deal?

Zack Cook: (After talking about rumors of the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Shea Weber‘s contract) Chris Johnston: “I think there was actually a much bigger trade discussed between the Coyotes and Habs, there were roster players involved so it was a complex deal that didn’t end up happening but it could be revisited at the draft”

Hughes said he was close to trading Petry before the deadline

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said during the first intermission of their game against the Florida Panthers said that he had a potential deal involving Jeff Petry at the trade deadline that fell through.

“We had conversations with a group of teams. As you know, when you’re working on a Trade Deadline, most of the teams looking to acquire that kind of player are close to the Cap,” said Hughes in regards to the difficult task of moving Petry’s contract mid-season. “Acquiring a contract for multiple years at that number becomes a challenge; it’s probably more likely an offseason move. We did have conversations, and there was one team in particular that we thought might materialize and make sense for both clubs, but in the end, Jeff’s here.”

Petry has three years left at $6.25 million, so an offseason trade is easy for teams fit in. He’ll have interest and they won’t have chase after teams.

The Canadiens are at home against the Maple Leafs

