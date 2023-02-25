NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Plus Trade Deadline Tidbits

Ottawa Senators With Eyes Wide Open

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators unloaded defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and his $4.5 million cap hit to the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, Pierre Dorion possesses options. He can upgrade the defense now, or wait until the offseason.

One of the targeted teams mentioned often is the Los Angeles Kings. Matt Roy, Sean Durzi, and Sean Walker are likely available. Some suggested Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues. Apparently, nothing is imminent on that front. Even Mathew Dumba was rumored as a possible Ottawa target, but again nothing appears likely right now.

Also, Ottawa needs a center the sooner the better. Some even believe the Senators are searching for a goaltender too. Ottawa remains in the playoff mix, but does have several teams to pass. The Senators try to be realistic with their chances.

A four game in five night stretch should tell Ottawa a lot about their future fate. Focusing longer team is likely their best bet going into next season and beyond.

Washington Finds Themselves In Unfamiliar Spot

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Late in the week, Brian MacLellan found himself in an uncomfortable position. His Washington Capitals reeling with injuries and aging before his eyes scared the general manager. Therefore, he pulled the trigger on sending Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins.

Washington dropped six games in a row before Saturday’s afternoon tilt against the New York Rangers. With a lot of the East teams moving upward, the Capitals saw a chance to start preparing for next season.

This has become a theme. St. Louis has moved a few of its players from the 2019 Stanley Cup. Even Patrick Kane may get traded before or on March 3rd.

Threading the needle is never easy because eventually the bills come due. With Toronto, the New York Rangers, and other teams incentivizing deals for a run, the flip side is always bad. Time waits for no one, not even Dmitri Orlov. If he can be moved, anyone can.