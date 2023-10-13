NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Shane Pinto, Mathieu Joseph, and Erik Brannstrom

The Senators have had trade talks involving Mathieu Joseph and Erik Brannstrom

TSN: The Ottawa Senators fanbase is getting a little hot. Shane Pinto remains unsigned as GM Pierre Dorion continues to try and shed salary. Darren Dreger:

“He’s trying to move Mathieu Joseph. He has had about moving Erik Brannstrom. But until he can create that cap space, he can’t engage and create the contract required to bring Shane Pinto back into the fold.

So for the moment, Shane Pinto remains on the outside looking in, but there might be some good news for the Ottawa Senators as Josh Norris is expected to return to the lineup as early as this weekend.”

Shane Pinto is back in town waiting for the Senators to clear cap room

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Shane Pinto arrived in Ottawa on Sunday and has been skating at the Bell Sensplex. It is a good sign that he’s in town at least after skating at his home in Franklin, NY.

The Sens and agent Lewis Gross could be getting closer to a deal but the Senators salary cap space is the issue. The Senators started the season with only $62,620 in cap space and they played a man down for the opener because of Zach MacEwen’s injury.

It’s believed that GM Pierre Dorion has spoken with the Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators about moving salary.

Josh Norris hasn’t been moved to the LTIR and it’s possible he could return as early as Saturday.

Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson on the Pinto situation.

“A lot of guys have been talking to him every single day. It kind of cheers him up but at the same time you don’t want to bug him too much. It’s a tough situation. I feel bad for him. I know he wants to be with us.”