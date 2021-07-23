NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Tkachuk, Goaltending, Brown, Johansen and Danault

No news Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: There is nothing new to report on the Ottawa Senators – Brady Tkachuk contract negotiations.

On the Senators goaltending depth

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on their goaltending depth: “We have targeted in the draft. It’s the most important position. We have the quantity and quality at every level. We’re in a good spot. We feel Murray will have a bounce back year”

Do the Senators draft a goalie? Quick hits on Brown, Johansen and Danault

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: (before the expansion draft) Ottawa Senators chief scout Trent Mann didn’t rule out the possibility of drafting a goaltender if Joey Daccord is selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

“We’ve had that discussion without the scouts and presented that scenario of what happens if we lose a goaltender and how do you feel now about our depth?,” Mann said in a Zoom call Tuesday. “I’ve talked to the scouts and in-house about that scenario and there’s a couple of more discussions to be had on that. “There’s no doubt they’re good prospects and it’s not that there won’t be goalies taken later in the draft that won’t turn out and that’s always the way. As far as a scenario of taking a goalie, we’re not scared to take a goalie at any point in the draft if we feel it’s going to help the organization. (Wednesday) will give us a better indication of which route we should go, but as I said we’re not opposed to taking a goalie if fits our needs.”

TSN’s Craig Button said the Senators lack an elite goaltender and Jesper Wallstedt could be that option.

The Senators have talked to teams about Logan Brown but it’s not know how close they are to anything.

The Nashville Predators will be trying to move center Ryan Johansen but he has four years left at $8 million per.

There is speculation that Montreal Canadiens offered Phillip Danault a five-year deal at $5.5 million after the playoffs and he turned it down. If that is true, he must know he’s going to get more somewhere else.