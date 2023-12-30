NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Boston Bruins

Dominik Kubalik will be traded by the deadline

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators will need to sign RFA forward Shane Pinto, and it will likely be a one-year deal around his QO of $875,000. He has little leverage coming off a 41-game suspension.

Pending UFA Dominik Kubalik could be moved to clear space when Pinto is ready to return, and the Sens have received some calls. He’ll be moved by the trade deadline at the latest.

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Devils, Canadiens, Oilers, and Capitals

The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line almost all healthy

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano is about to return to the lineup. Timothy Liljegren has recently returned to the lineup, and depth defensemen Simon Benoit, William Lagesson, and Conor Timmins have done a decent job filling in.

With blue line getting healthy, GM Brad Treliving should have some time to see how they fare leading up to the trade deadline and what they may need to add. They have John Klingberg‘s LTIR money to work with.

The Boston Bruins may be better off looking for wingers

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: The Boston Bruins’ top-three centers have been doing an okay job so far this season and their needs leading up to trade deadline may be a winger.

Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen are only on a 10-goal pace. DeBrusk is a pending UFA.

The Bruins don’t get enough bodies in front of the net in the offensive zone and do little off the rush. They are 24th in five-on-five goals so far this season.

Trading for Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm would be ideal. They could move Pavel Zacha to the wing with David Pastrnak and Lindholm. It may cost the Bruins to much to acquire Lindholm and they don’t have a 2024 first-round pick.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

They’d have competition with Lindholm, so adding a winger may be a cheaper option. Potential forwards that might be available include Anthony Duclair, Tyler Johnson and Adam Henrique.