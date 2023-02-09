NHL Rumors: Outdoors in Florida? A top 30 NHL trade watch list

Outdoors in Florida?

Kevin Weekes: An outdoor Stadium Series game in Florida next year between the Panthers and Lightning at Raymond James Stadium is a possibility next year. There are lots of factors for this.

Top 30 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: Updating the top 30 NHL trade watch list and teams that have been linked to those players.

1. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit

2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston, Vegas

3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, Boston

4. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly link: Boston, Colorado, Winnipeg, Carolina, Washington

5. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Carolina, NY Rangers, Seattle, Vegas

6. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston, Ottawa

7. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Carolina, Vegas

8. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary

9. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly link: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington

10. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Seattle, Edmonton

11. James van Riemsdyk, LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Dallas, Minnesota

12. Ivan Barbashev – LW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, Calgary, Vegas, NY Islanders, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles

13. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Florida

14. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota, Calgary, Boston

15. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Carolina

16. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Colorado, Carolina

17. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh

18. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg

19. Joel Edmundson, LD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Carolina, Los Angeles

20. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Toronto

21. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Colorado

22. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa

23. Dmitry Kulikov – LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks

24. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg

25. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Ottawa

26. Conor Garland – RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks

27. Ivan Provorov – LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton

28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings

Teams reportedly link: Ottawa

29. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

30. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton