NHL Rumors: Outdoors in Florida? A top 30 NHL trade watch list

Outdoors in Florida?
Kevin Weekes: An outdoor Stadium Series game in Florida next year between the Panthers and Lightning at Raymond James Stadium is a possibility next year. There are lots of factors for this.
Top 30 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: Updating the top 30 NHL trade watch list and teams that have been linked to those players.
1. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit
2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston, Vegas
3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, Boston
4. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly link: Boston, Colorado, Winnipeg, Carolina, Washington
5. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Carolina, NY Rangers, Seattle, Vegas
6. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston, Ottawa
7. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Carolina, Vegas
8. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary
9. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly link: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington
10. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Seattle, Edmonton
11. James van Riemsdyk, LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Dallas, Minnesota
12. Ivan Barbashev – LW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, Calgary, Vegas, NY Islanders, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles
13. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Florida
14. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota, Calgary, Boston
15. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Carolina
16. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Colorado, Carolina
17. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh
18. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg
19. Joel Edmundson, LD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Carolina, Los Angeles
20. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Toronto
21. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Colorado
22. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa
23. Dmitry Kulikov – LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks
24. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg
25. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Ottawa
26. Conor Garland – RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks
27. Ivan Provorov – LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton
28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings
Teams reportedly link: Ottawa
29. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
30. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton