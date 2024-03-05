NHL Rumors: Pacific Division Rumor Roundup

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Written 32 Thoughts roundup.

The San Jose Sharks have seven UFAs they could move including goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. Defenseman Mario Ferraro and forward Mikael Granlund have term and would cost more.

The Anaheim Ducks are asking a lot for Frank Vatrano. The Edmonton Oilers are interested in Sam Carrick and Adam Henrique. The Avs also like Henrique.

Would be a surprise if the Seattle Kraken traded defenseman Adam Larsson. The Kraken are trying to sign Jordan Eberle. UFAs are Justin Schultz, Tomas Tatar and Alex Wennberg. Teams like Brandon Tanev, and Brian Dumoulin hasn’t transitioned well.

Kate Shefte : The Kraken are holding forward Alex Wennberg out of tonight’s game for “trade related issues” according to coach Dave Hakstol.

: The Kraken are holding forward Alex Wennberg out of tonight’s game for “trade related issues” according to coach Dave Hakstol. Larry Brooks : Wennberg to the Rangers is gaining some traction. The Rangers are believed to have more interest in Ducks Vatrano than they do for Henrique.

: Wennberg to the Rangers is gaining some traction. The Rangers are believed to have more interest in Ducks Vatrano than they do for Henrique. Cap Friendly: “Alex Wennberg is on the final year of a $4.5M x 3 year contract. He has 25pts in 60 GP this season He has a 10 team no-trade clause.

Believe the Oilers offered the Calgary Flames a first-round pick for Chris Tanev but wanted a contract sent as well. Noah Hanifin is eyeing the Lightning. Not an easy deal to make or it would have been done already.

The Los Angeles Kings would like to keep pending UFA defenseman Matt Roy. Don’t have a lot of cap room. They like to add someone with a bit of edge to their game. They may not move Arthur Kaliyev.

The Vegas Golden Knights could be after two wingers. They’ll be looking at Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Guetnzel, Reilly Smith and others.

The Edmonton Oilers will need to move out salary if they’re bringing anyone in. They don’t think they can get Guentzel. They’ve talked to the Ducks about defenseman Sam Carrick and forward Henrique. There is interest in Tyler Toffoli but he may not be traded.

The Vancouver Canucks will have to make a Phil Kessel decision soon and they’ve had some interest in Toffoli and Jordan Greenway. Not sure how they could get a Guentzel deal done.