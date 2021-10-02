NHL Rumors: Panthers and Aleksander Barkov, Sabres and Jack Eichel

Panthers-Barkov talking extension

David Pagnotta: The Florida Panthers and Aleksander Barkov are talking contract extension.

Sources are saying that talks are moving slowly but there is some optimism that an extension can be agreed upon by the start of the regular season. The start of the season is not considered a deadline to get the deal done.

Teams are getting Eichel’s medical records but the asking price is still “insane”

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Jack Eichel could get the artificial disk replacement surgery if he wants but he wouldn’t get paid if he did. He can only get his pay if follows the advice of the Buffalo Sabres medical team. Everyone knows the Sabres prefer the fusion surgery.

The Sabres won’t trade Eichel unless they get a big return, and that isn’t easy to do when a player is injured.

Since he rejected the Sabres medical advice, he’ll likely be suspended for the start of the season. Since he’s going to lose pay anyways, he should go ahead and get the surgery he wants. The Sabres want the return for an Eichel trade, so they aren’t going to terminate his contract.

It’s still believed that they are asking for at least for assets for Eichel.

“What they’re asking for is insane,” a Western Conference source told me of the Sabres’ trade demands earlier this week. “I get that they’re trading Eichel, but what do they really expect if you don’t know if he can play?”

The CBA backs the teams stance in the situation and there are teams that hope the Sabres hold firm and don’t give in to the players demands. If Eichel filed a grievance or took the issue to court, he would lose.

Interested trade partners have now been given access to Eichel’s medical records. In the past the Sabres weren’t giving access as they say they didn’t receive any offers they considered serious.