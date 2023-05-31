NHL Rumors: Patrice Bergeron, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

There’s no timeline for a Patrice Bergeron decision

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that the Boston Bruins are not putting any pressure on Patrice Bergeron and that he’s undecided still on what he’s going to do. Bergeron and his wife are having another baby next month, so he has other things on his mind right now.

“Last year he didn’t sign with the Bruins until August, although he told the team in July that intended to come back. So, that might give you a bit of a timeline. But as someone close to it said to me today, there is no timeline. Everyone is waiting patiently for Patrice Bergeron to decide his future.”

Let’s wait until a contract is finalized between the Maple Leafs and Brad Treliving – ** Now Finalized

** Updated: NHL: The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Brad Treliving their next GM

Terry Koshan: Brad Treliving: “I’m thrilled to join an Original Six team and recognize how much the Maple #Leafs mean to this community. This is a very exciting day for my family and I.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast (posted today) on the Toronto Maple Leafs potentially hiring Brad Treliving as the next GM.

“So there were reports Tuesday night that the search was coming to an end and Brad Treliving was going to be the general manager (of the Toronto Maple Leafs). I don’t think that’s wrong. I think that is the plan. I just think it might be a little bit early.

And the only reason that my paranoia is creeping up on this one is that we thought Kyle Dubas was going to be the GM and that fell apart. And I don’t think these situations are comparable, but I do think that the Maple Leafs have indicated that they want to hire Brad Treliving, and they’ve told Brad Treliving that they want to hire him, but they have to get a contract done.

And until that’s done, if there’s anything we’ve learned in the past couple of weeks in Toronto, you just have to wait until that is closed. And until that’s done, let’s not make any proclamations.