NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, and the Washington Capitals

Is a Patrick Kane decision real close?

Chris Johnston: (this afternoon) Sounds like there could be a Patrick Kane decision within the next 24 hours or so.

As of this afternoon, Kane hadn’t waived his no-movement clause.

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading said the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars were among the teams interested in Kane.

“Well there is word, but not the word everyone is looking for because it remains a mystery as to what Patrick Kane is going to do,” Johnston said on Insider Trading. “This is essentially headed to overtime because at this stage we did expect there would be some clarity on Patrick Kane’s future, but on this day he is still mulling over his future. The Chicago Blackhawks are in San Jose this weekend where it is expected that Patrick Kane will have some face-to-face time with his California-based agent Pat Brisson and any day now we expect some clarity.

“In the meantime everyone is waiting, that includes Chicago, that includes perhaps the New York Rangers, the Edmonton Oilers, who are keeping tabs just in case, maybe the Dallas Stars. Everyone is waiting to find out what one of the hottest scorers in hockey wants to do.”

Washington Capitals trade tiers

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: A look at the trade tiers for the Washington Capitals after defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway were traded to Boston.

Not available – Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Darcy Kuemper, Charlie Lindgren, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson and their 2023 first-round picks.

Make it good – Alex Alexeyev, Nic Dowd, Martin Fehervary, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Hendrix Lapierre, Connor McMichael, Sonny Milano, T.J. Oshie, Aliaksei Protas, and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Let’s talk – Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Lars Eller, Erik Gustafsson, Matt Irwin, Nick Jensen, Marcus Johansson, Anthony Mantha and Conor Sheary.