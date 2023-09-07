NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Eyeing a Reunion with Alex DeBrincat? Other Teams Seem More Likely Than the Red Wings 

John Dietz: Keep an eye on Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings. Kane told someone that he knows very well that he wanted to play with Alex DeBrincat if/when he was able to again. The Red Wings would have to have a mutual interest in bringing him in.

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Patrick Kane does seem like a Steve Yzerman kind of player but it seems unlikely that he would sign the UFA. does believe it’s possible that Yzerman would have some interest in him. The Red Wings could use some more scoring.

Kane has lived in Michigan before. The Wings do have $5.1 million in salary cap space, so the Wings may look into it.

Kane has said that he wants to chase another Stanley Cup and does he consider the Red Wings that close this year? Likely not. Would have to think someone like the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers or Toronto Maple Leafs would be higher up the list.

TSN: Chris Johnston on TSN 1050 radio doesn’t think that Patrick Kane is focusing on the Detroit Red Wings as a potential landing spot for him.

“It’s curious how he’s handled this – I actually like it – it’s a little different than what players do, but right from the get-go he decided he wasn’t really going to think about trying to find a place to play July 1,” Johnston said. “Since he’s not going to be ready for the start of the season, even as well as his recovery’s gone from the hip procedure, he wanted to see how things developed, which teams he thought might be the best fit… I don’t know that he’s focused on just the one team. I think that there’s a couple different situations that would probably be appealing.

“He’s got the luxury of, first of all, being Patrick Kane. I think a lot of teams will always be interested given the resumé and all that he’s accomplished during his career. He can take a little bit more of a wait-and-see in terms of where the offers are, where the teams are at, before making a choice. He’s indicated he would sign tomorrow for the right deal, but if that deal doesn’t show up, I think that he’ll continue to sort of gauge things as he works his way back and probably the best news of all, of course, is that it does seem as though he’s in a much better place after electing to have that hip surgery. He’s been able to skate much sooner than they thought.”

Johnston adds that he doesn’t think Kane is going to rush back and that he may not play until November or December.