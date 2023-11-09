NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Has a List of Five To Six Teams

Patrick Kane Has A Short List of Five To Six Teams He is Willing To Sign With

TSN and Athletic Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun was on TSN SportsCenter Late Night with Jay Onrait and stated that Patrick Kane has begun the process of dwindling down teams and he has a short list of four to five teams he is willing to go to.

NHL Rumors: Are the Dallas Stars the Leading Contenders for Patrick Kane?

NHLRumors.com Transcription***

Jay Onrait: “Patrick Kane remains unsigned, continues to work his way back after that surgery any word Pierre of potential landing spots for Kane

Pierre LeBrun: “Well, let’s start with the update which is that I spoke with his agent Pat Brisson on Tuesday night. Jay, and what he said is they’ve started finally doing the interview process with teams, coaches and GMs talking to Pat Brisson and Patrick Kane trying to see where that fit might be.

There’s no timeline I’m making a decision. It could take a couple of weeks, could take more. But the one thing Pat Brisson said was that they would limit the field. That it would be five to six teams max. Even though there were at least a dozen teams that originally showed interest back in the summer. So they’ve cut down the list right away.

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Drawing Interest From Several Teams

Now it’s a question of seeing where the fit is on both sides. Now Pat Brisson refused to confirm teams, but in doing little other digging here and there. A couple of teams that I’m comfortable throwing out there, one would be the Florida Panthers. We just spoke about them but I believe the Panthers have stayed in touch and I believe that they’ll be part of that shortlist.

The Buffalo Sabres may remember Kevyn Adams, the GM in Buffalo, was a teammate of Patrick Kane way back and I believe that Buffalo has stayed in that mix. A couple of other teams that make sense New York Rangers, where he finished last season as well as Detroit. Obviously, that could be a couple more but those are probably the four teams that are a decent bet to be in the conversation.”