NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Headed Back To Chicago With Rangers Speculation Flying

The latest on Patrick Kane

Scott Power and Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane was held out of last night’s game and has returned back to Chicago.

The New York Rangers are his preferred destination. He hasn’t officially wanted his no-movement clause yet, nor has said that he will accept a move.

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Timo Meier, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Rangers traded Vitali Krtavtsov and placed Jake Leschyshyn on waivers. If he clears tomorrow, they’ve the cap room to take on the $2.625 million (50% retained by Chicago, and another 25% by a third team) by Wednesday. If defenseman Ryan Lindgren and his $3 million goes on the LTIR, then they’ll have more space.

Rangers GM Chris Drury doesn’t want to give up another first-round pick or a top prospect like Brennan Othmann. Sense is that the parameters have been worked out and the feeling is Drury won’t be giving up his top assets.

Defenseman Zac Jones could be an option. It’s unlikely Drury wants to move Matthew Robertson, Will Cuylle, Dylan Garand or Adam Sykora.

Mark Lazerus: “Blackhawks fans better be bracing themselves for a really underwhelming return for Patrick Kane. That’s what happens when the player has ALL the leverage. Kane earned that NMC, and he appears to be using every last bit of it.”

Puck Pedia: “After trading Kravtsov ($875K) #NYR have $433K Proj Cap Space, which can fit $1.67M Annual Cap Hit Today.

If Leschyshyn ($767K) down tmrw, can fit Kane @ $2.625M on March 1.”

They could fit Kane sooner by either:

Ryan Lindgren to the LTIR



Another player off Roster is moved

NHL Trade: Rangers Trade Vitali Kravtsov To The Canucks

On the Rangers trading of Vitali Kravtsov to the Canucks

Darren Dreger: There wasn’t a market for Vitali Kravtsov and there was some concern that he might return to the KHL.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “The #NYR have been trying to move Kravtsov for quite some time, but found the market to be underwhelming. Drury held and held him, hoping he would eventually get a team to come up, but it never materialized. With the need for cap space now, they had to take what they could get.”