NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane’s hip issue, the Rangers didn’t want to wait, and odds of him staying increased

Patrick Kane‘s hip injury has some teams concerned?

Andy Strickland: Have been told that Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane has been dealing with some hip issues for the past couple of seasons. Wonder if this concern would change the price that some are willing to pay to acquire Kane.

Emily Kaplan: It sounds like the New York Rangers had some concerns with Kane’s hip injury.

The Rangers didn’t want to wait on Kane

Emily Kaplan: Sources say the Rangers have liked Vladimir Tarasenko for a while and they felt the asking prices would be too high for Timo Meier and Patrick Kane.

Emily Kaplan: When the Rangers were talking to the Blackhawks, it doesn’t sound like they really go to what the asking price was going to be with them because Kane still hasn’t decided if he wants to be traded or not. The Rangers didn’t want to it out, and they had the hip concerns.

The chances of Patrick Kane remaining in Chicago with the Rangers acquiring Tarasenko

TSN: The New York Rangers trading for Vladimir Tarasenko is one less thing to for Patrick Kane to consider when trying to decide his future according to Chris Johnston. The Rangers would have been one of his prime destinations if he decided to waive his NMC.

“The Rangers, ultimately, decided that the acquisition cost plus the cap implications had Tarasenko making more sense for them. And so while Kane continues to mull his options, the odds of him leaving Chicago get just a little bit slimmer. Because I believe there’s only a small handful of teams he’d even consider waiving that no-movement clause for.”

Mario Tirabassi: The trade for Tarasenko may take the Rangers out of the Patrick Kane speculation.