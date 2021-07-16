NHL Rumors: Patrik Laine, Ilya Samsonov or Vanecek, and the New Jersey Devils

Laine hopes to return to Columbus next season

NHL.com: In an interview that was published by Aamulehti in Finland earlier this week (translations by NHL.com), Patrik Laine said that he hopes to remain with the Columbus Blue Jackets and be successful under new head coach Brad Larsen.

“I hope I can stay in Columbus. This is the starting point, but you can never be sure what happens. I got traded once.”

Laine is a pending RFA.

“I really haven’t thought about the contract negotiations,” Laine said. “At some point they will let me know what the situation is, and they will ask what I think about this proposal. Do I want to take the contract? And then we continue (the negotiations).”

Samsonov or Vanecek?

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports: The Washington Capitals have an expansion decision in which goaltender to protect – Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek.

Samsonov’s stats declined a bit last season and there were some disciplinary issues. He was solid in his three playoff games. He’s a pending RFA with arbitration rights. He had a .902 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

Vanecek wasn’t even supposed to be playing for the Capitals this past season, but after Henrik Lundqvist couldn’t play, he took full advantage. He posted a 20-10-4 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

The Capitals should protect Samsonov as he has a higher ceiling. If Vanecek is exposed for the expansion draft they may not select him. If Samsonov is exposed, they would definitely take him.

Devils looking to make moves before tomorrow’s deadline

Amanda Stein: The New Jersey Devils added defenseman Ryan Graves yesterday and GM Tom Fitzgerald is still looking to make other moves ahead of submitting their protected list and the trade freeze tomorrow: “I’m still working the phones with other managers for other things. Time is an ally so I’m going to use it.”