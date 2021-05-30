NHL Rumors: Penguins, Blues, Canucks and Wild

Sullivan likely remaining as the Penguins coach

Sportsnet: There had been some speculation about the Pittsburgh Penguins moving on from head coach Mike Sullivan, but Elliotte Friedman reports that change is unlikely.

“He’s a heck of a coach, he’s under contract for three more years. I’d expect him to be back behind the bench in Pittsburgh, in case anyone had any questions.”

Will de la Rose head to Sweden?

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Jacob De La Rose has a contract offer Farjestad of the Swedish

Canucks hope to sign Podkolzin soon

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning hope to get Vasili Podkolzin signed to an entry-level deal by June 1st.

Keys to the offseason for the Minnesota Wild

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look at some of the offseason questions the Minnesota Wild are facing.

Navigate the expansion draft better – For the Vegas expansion draft the Wild sent Alex Tuch to the Golden Knight to not select either Matt Dumba or Marco Scandella. They have five players with no-movement clauses. If they protect seven forwards they would then expose Dumba. If they protect eight skaters, they could lose Jordan Greenway. Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen could get drafted. Do they make a side deal with the Seattle Kraken?

Tough decisions on veterans – Pending free agents include Marcus Johansson, Nick Bonino, Nick Bjugstad and Ian Cole. Zach Parise has four years left on his contract at a $7,538,461 salary cap hit with a no-movement clause. He was a healthy scratch at the end of the season and a fourth-liner when in the lineup. They need to address the situation.

Time for Jack Eichel? The Wild should be one of the teams talking to the Buffalo Sabres about Eichel if he’s made available. The Wild have a good prospect pool, with some of them NHL ready. The Wild have always needed a true No. 1 center.