NHL Rumors: Penguins, Jets, Wild and Top 60 Trade Bait Board

Malkin and Letang extensions top priorities for the Penguins
Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall on contract talks with their pending UFAs: “We’ve certainly been working. Obviously Geno and Tanger are two of our top priorities. Hopefully at some point, we can make something happen that works for both sides, along with Rusty.”
The Jets are one of many teams interested in Wild’s Jack McBain
Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets are one of the many teams interested in rights to Minnesota Wild prospect Jack McBain. McBain’s camp has permission to speak with other teams.
The Wild are believed to be looking for a second-round pick for McBain’s rights. The current problem for the Jets right now is that they don’t have a 2022 or 2023 second-round pick.
Top 60 NHL trade bait board
TSN: Several Anaheim Ducks players are moving on up the NHL trade bait board.
|PLAYER
|Team
|POS
|CAP HIT
|YEARS
|1. Jakob Chychrun
|Ari
|LD
|$4.6M
|3
|2. Claude Giroux
|Phi
|C
|$8.275M
|UFA
|3. Ben Chiarot
|Mtl
|RD
|$3.5M
|UFA
|4. John Klingberg
|Dal
|RD
|$4.25M
|UFA
|5. Josh Manson
|Ana
|RD
|$4.1M
|UFA
|6. Rickard Rakell
|Ana
|RW
|$3.8M
|UFA
|7. Mark Giordano
|Sea
|LD
|$6.75M
|UFA
|8. Jake DeBrusk
|Bos
|LW
|$3.675M
|RFA
|9. Alexandar Georgiev
|NYR
|G
|$2.425M
|RFA
|10. Colin Miller
|Buf
|RD
|$3.875M
|UFA
|11. Brandon Hagel
|Chi
|LW
|$1.5M
|2
|12. Justin Braun
|Phi
|RD
|$1.8M
|UFA
|13. Max Domi
|CBJ
|LW
|$5.3M
|UFA
|14. Hampus Lindholm
|Ana
|LD
|$5.2M
|UFA
|15. Brock Boeser
|Van
|RW
|$5.875M
|RFA
|16. Tomas Hertl
|SJ
|C
|$5.625M
|UFA
|17. Andrew Copp
|Wpg
|C
|$3.64M
|UFA
|18. Toronto First-Rounder
|19. Nick Paul
|Ott
|C
|$1.35M
|UFA
|20. Braden Holtby
|Dal
|G
|$2M
|UFA
|21. Shea Weber
|Mtl
|RD
|$7.9M
|4
|22. Nick Leddy
|Det
|LD
|$5.5M
|UFA
|23. Jacob Middleton
|SJ
|LD
|$750K
|RFA
|24. Conor Garland
|Van
|RW
|$4.95M
|4
|25. Zach Sanford
|Ott
|RW
|$2M
|UFA
|26. Washington First-Rounder
|27. Artturi Lehkonen
|Mtl
|RW
|$2.3M
|RFA
|28. J.T. Miller
|Van
|C
|$5.25M
|1
|29. Ilya Samsonov
|Was
|G
|$2M
|RFA
|30. Calle Jarnkrok
|Sea
|C
|$2M
|UFA
|31. Robert Hagg
|Buf
|LD
|$1.6M
|UFA
|32. Arizona Cap Space
|33. Owen Tippett
|Fla
|RW
|$863K
|RFA
|34. Rasmus Ristolainen
|Phi
|RD
|$5.4M
|UFA
|35. Tampa First-Rounder
|36. Pavel Zacha
|NJ
|LW
|$2.25M
|RFA
|37. Jack Roslovic
|CBJ
|C
|$1.8M
|RFA
|38. Damon Severson
|NJ
|RD
|$4.2M
|1
|39. Johan Larsson
|Ari
|C
|$1.4M
|UFA
|40. Buffalo Cap Space
|41. Mark Pysyk
|Buf
|RD
|$900K
|UFA
|42. Calvin de Haan
|Chi
|LD
|$4.55M
|UFA
|43. Joel Armia
|Mtl
|RW
|$3.4M
|4
|44. Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chi
|G
|$7M
|UFA
|45. PK Subban
|NJ
|RD
|$9M
|UFA
|46. Phil Kessel
|Ari
|RW
|$8M
|UFA
|47. Michael Del Zotto
|Ott
|LD
|$2M
|1
|48. Joonas Korpisalo
|CBJ
|G
|$2.8M
|UFA
|49. Nicolas Deslauriers
|Ana
|LW
|$1M
|UFA
|50. Seattle Cap Space
|51. Paul Stastny
|Wpg
|C/LW
|$3.75M
|UFA
|52. Nils Lundkvist
|NYR
|RD
|$925K
|2
|53. Luke Schenn
|Van
|RD
|$850K
|1
|54. Travis Dermott
|Tor
|LD/RD
|$1.5M
|1
|55. Timothy Liljegren
|Tor
|RD
|$863K
|RFA
|56. Colin Blackwell
|Sea
|RW
|$725K
|UFA
|57. Jeff Petry
|Mtl
|RD
|$6.25M
|3
|58. Dominik Kubalik
|Chi
|LW
|$3.7M
|1
|59. Josh Brown
|Ott
|RD
|$1.2M
|UFA
|60. Maxime Comtois
|Ana
|LW
|$2M
|1