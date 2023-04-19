NHL Rumors: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Senators, Devils, Canucks, and Lightning

Notes on the Penguins, Maple Leafs, Senators, Devils, Canucks, and Lightning

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to have a wide range of potential GM candidates. The Fenway ownership group newer to hockey and they don’t know a lot of people, so there will be a discovery period. They’ll be looking to increase their use of analytics. The Penguins could ask the NHL about the status of Stan Bowman.

Believe the Vancouver Canucks asked the Pittsburgh Penguins for two first-round picks and a good prospect for J.T. Miller at the deadline.

Believe the Penguins would like to re-sign UFA Jason Zucker but it may not be possible.

Many teams find it hard to believe that GM Kyle Dubas won’t be with the Toronto Maple Leafs next year.

Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion has talked about trading for a goaltender. wonders about Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, who would like to play for a winning team but he has four years left at $25.6 million total.

New Jersey Devils assistant coach Andrew Brunette has an out in his contract for head coaching positions.

The Vancouver Canucks likely won’t be considering trading goaltender Thatcher Demko this offseason.

Teams will be watching arbitration-eligible Ross Colton. The pending Tampa Bay Lightning RFA is a year away from being a UFA.

TSN: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that more changes will be coming this offseason as they look to build a supporting cast around their top players.

One priority will be finding a third-line center. They will look at what backup goaltender options are available, though GM Allvin said they don’t want to spend too much money on a backup goalie.

The Canucks aren’t in a great salary cap position and may need to get creative. They’ll be looking to make “lateral moves” and “hockey trades.” Don’t expect any contract buyouts this offseason.

“This group is touching the surface of becoming a good team,” he said. “So I don’t want to use buyouts if we don’t have to that will kind of affect us in a couple of years when this group is actually — hopefully — taking off.”

