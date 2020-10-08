NHL Rumors: Penguins, Predators, Ducks, Oilers, Flames, Canucks, Canadiens, and Blackhawks

Pierre LeBrun of ESPN: The Pittsburgh Penguins wanted to move Matt Murray before free agency opened on Friday. The Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton had also been talking to the Penguins about Murray. Murray is arbitration-eligible and a year away from unrestricted free agency. He could get around $6 million in arbitration which scared the Hurricanes and Oilers.

The Nashville Predators will likely be one on the teams calling pending UFA forward Taylor Hall. They moved out cap space Wednesday by trading/buying out Nick Bonino, Kyle Turris and Steven Santini. Hall played under coach John Hynes during his Hart Trophy year. The Columbus Blue Jackets could be another interested team.

: Not a surprise but Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong confirmed that they are moving on from Taylor Hall – they won’t be re-signing him. Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators GM when asked if he has an internal budget: “I don’t have any financial restrictions here.”

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk would like to remain with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Anaheim Ducks were interested in Shattenkirk last offseason and could be interested again. The Ducks may also look at Tyson Barrie.

The Oilers and Calgary Flames could have interest in Barrie. The Flames could lose right-handed defensemen Travis Hamonic and T.J. Brodie on Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks and Jacob Markstrom were still talking. The Oilers and Flames are keeping an eye on Markstrom. The Flames could circle back to Cam Talbot.

Irfaan Gaffar: “Believe VAN has made its best offer to Markstrom camp already. Wait and see mode until Friday. From the sounds of things I wouldn’t be surprised if he hits the open market. IF it happens, the Flames could be a front-runner. Canucks could circle back, but this will be fun to watch”

The Montreal Canadiens will talk contract with newly acquired Josh Anderson over the coming week.

Several teams have talked to the Chicago Blackhawks about forward Brandon Saad, who has a year left on his deal. Believe the Colorado Avalanche were one of the teams. Was told the Boston Bruins showed interest.