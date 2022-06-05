NHL Rumors: Penguins, Sabres, Jets, and Stars Oh My

Pittsburgh Penguins Seeking Number Two Goalie

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Does Ron Hextall contemplate keeping Casey DeSmith or look elsewhere? After all, DeSmith is a UFA this summer. The incumbent backup had a decent second half posting a 11-6-3 mark overall.

He stopped 48 of 51 shots in Game 1 of the playoffs before tearing up his core and requiring surgery. Will DeSmith be back? If his contract demands are not outrageous, that looks like the best option as the cut-rate market is filled with journeymen like Scott Wedgewood, Malcolm Subban, etc.

Playing The Return Game with Buffalo UFA’s

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Out of the notable Buffalo Sabres’ unrestricted free agents, a few decisions stand out. The thought process is that players like Vinnie Hinostroza return while Cody Eakin is gone.

After that, Ryan MacInnis looks to be brought back as a two-way option. Then, the defense has a bit of purging. Few expect Colin Miller, Will Butcher, or even Mark Pysyk to stay around. Goaltender Craig Anderson returns to Buffalo on a one-year deal to finish out his career seems to be at a consensus too.

Mark Scheifele Expected To Stay With Jets

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Mark Scheifele expects to stay with Winnipeg after his exit interview went well with Kevin Cheveldayoff. Rumors suggest the idea of adding Barry Trotz as a head coach was looked at favorably. Also, there was some question after Winnipeg missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Again, expect Cheveldayoff to make a coaching decision in the next month or so and for Scheifele to be in training camp this Fall.

What About Denis Gurianov And Dallas?

Saad Yousef of The Athletic: What does one do about forward Denis Gurianov? Dallas sees him as a middle-six forward who has bouts of top-six upside. The problem is the Stars’ top line is set. The second line could be mostly set but several younger prospects are knocking on the door.

It dictates a decision may be near for the RFA. If Dallas thinks Gurianov can be valuable for next season and then used as a trade chip, few would be shocked. That gives Dallas time with a new coaching staff coming in to see what is what.