NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and Teams That Could Use The Cap Space To Their Advantage

Flyers may not be interested in Hoffman

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Pierre LeBrun reported on Thursday in The Athletic that a “dozen or so” teams have shown interest in unrestricted free agent forward Mike Hoffman but the offers have been low.

Sources are saying that the Philadelphia Flyers are not one of the teams that have shown interest in Hoffman.

The Flyers had trouble scoring in the playoffs and haven’t added a forward in free agency. They have just under $5 million in salary cap space. They should take a look at him to see if he’d consider a one-year deal. It is unlikely that he’d end up in a Flyers jersey.

Teams that can use their cap space to their advantage

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: There are a bunch of teams that have serious salary cap concerns, but there are some that have space available who could use it to their advantage.

(numbers as of October 28th)

Detroit Red Wings – $15,238,611 – Have already added Marc Staal with a 2021 second-rounder. They still need to re-sign Anthony Mantha, but have plenty of space to add another salary with an asset(s).

Ottawa Senators – $14,302,501 – Have space but may not want to block younger players.

Nashville Predators – $12,942,190 – Moved out salary in hopes of luring Taylor Hall. If the Predators were going to sign Hoffman, would have assumed they would have done so by now. Patrik Laine would be a nice add for the Preds, but the Winnipeg Jets trading him to a divisional rival is unlikely.

New Jersey Devils – $17,195,001 – Could the Devils use their salary cap space by retaining salary on P.K. Subban‘s $9 million cap hit for two years. Could they get a good pick or prospect? He’s 31-years old and a right-handed defenseman.

Columbus Blue Jackets – $12,900,000 – Need to re-sign RFA Pierre-Luc Dubois but they’ll still have plenty of cap room to use after he’s signed.

Florida Panthers – $11,563,712 – Have the space to add, but could also be a team that is looking to move out money as well. Could they move out Aaron Ekblad? The Panthers could take a contract for future assets.

Los Angeles Kings – $13.620,715 – Have over $10 million in dead cap space already. Could add a pick(s) or young player(s) to their already deep prospect pool.