NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Los Angeles Kings

Flyers could target some big names this offseason

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said defensively they didn’t live up to expectations and played poorly.

Fletcher said that head coach Alain Vigneault‘s job is safe.

Fletcher takes responsibility for not being able to fill the void left by the sudden departure of Matt Niskanen last offseason.

“I did a poor job of filling that void,” said Fletcher, who scoured the trade and free-agent market trying to find a top-4 D last fall. “It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but we didn’t do what we needed to do. And that falls on me.’’

The Flyers should have a busy offseason. sees them showing some interest in Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel. They could also call the Nashville Predators again about defensemen Mattias Ekholm or Ryan Ellis. If the Columbus Blue Jackets aren’t able to extend Seth Jones and start listening to offers, the Flyers will be calling.

Forward Sean Couturier has a year left on deal and will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. Fletcher said their plan “is to keep Sean in Philadelphia for the rest of his career.”

Kings have the assets and cap space to use to their advantage

Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times: The Los Angeles Kings have a deep prospect pool and $20 million in salary cap space. GM Rob Blake has said it’s going to be an important offseason for them as they continue to develop players and potentially bringing some new guys in.

Forward Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty have stated they are sick of losing and want to start winning again.

The Kings could look to use some of their assets in trades. Using their salary cap space for free agents or leveraging their space with other teams who can’t afford players due to their cap situation.