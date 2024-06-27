NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, and the Vancouver Canucks

Charlie O’Connor: The NHL buyout window will open on Thursday. Potential buyout candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers are Cam Atkinson, Cal Petersen, and if he’s been medically cleared, Ryan Johansen.

Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings still talking

Pierre LeBrun: Patrick Kane’s agent Pat Brisson is still having some talks with the Detroit Red Wings. Tough to say how this one will play out before free agency opens on Monday.

Vancouver Canucks potential free agent targets

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Potential free agent center options for the Vancouver Canucks.

Alexander Wennberg – New York Rangers

Chandler Stephenson – Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Roslovic – New York Rangers

Kevin Stenlund – Florida Panthers

Sam Carrick – Edmonton Oilers

Travis Boyd – Utah Hockey Club

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Potential free agent defenseman options for the Vancouver Canucks.

Brett Pesce – RD – Carolina Hurricanes

Chris Tanev – RD – Dallas Stars

Dylan DeMelo – RD – Winnipeg Jets

Brady Skjei – LD – Carolina Hurricanes

Justin Schultz – RD – Seattle Kraken

Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings

Brenden Dillon – LD – Winnipeg Jets

Alexandre Carrier – RD – Nashville Predators

Jani Hakanpaa – RD – Dallas Stars

Matt Grzelcyk – LD – Boston Bruins

Sebastian Aho – LD – New York Islanders

Ilya Lyubushkin – RD – Toronto Maple Leafs

Joel Edmundson – LD/RD – Toronto Maple Leafs

Chad Ruhwedel – RD – New York Rangers

Nick Blankenburg – RD/LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Alec Martinez – LD – Vegas Golden Knights

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Potential free agent winger options for the Vancouver Canucks.

Jake Guentzel – LW – Carolina Hurricanes

Jonathan Marchessault – RW – Vegas Golden Knights

Tyler Toffoli – RW – Winnipeg Jets

Teuvo Teravainen – LW – Carolina Hurricanes

Anthony Mantha – LW – Vegas Golden Knights

Anthony Duclair – RW – Tampa Bay Lightning

Jake DeBrusk – LW – Boston Bruins

Jason Zucker – LW – Nashville Predators

Michael Amadio – RW/C – Vegas Golden Knights