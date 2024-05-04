NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, and the Boston Bruins

Matvei Michkov heading to Philadelphia with a KHL out is a possibility

Jonathan Bailey of Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov has two years left on his contract with SKA St. Petersburgh of the KHL. SKA chairman Alexander Medvedev said to MatchTV that it is possible that Michkov could head to North America for next season.

Medvedev said that Michkov lost his father last year and being around Sochi and Moscow may have been even harder on him as everything reminds him of his dad. A change of scenery may be easier on him. Medvedev is talking to the Flyers, and if they were going to allow him to go to Philadelphia, it may come with a KHL out if he’s sent to the AHL.

“Unlike the situation with Ivan Fedotov, we are in contact with Philadelphia. The Flyers management does not even hide its desire for Matvei to come to them and try his hand at the NHL,” Medvedev continued. “But if you go earlier, you need to have a provision in the contract, which if Philadelphia has the temptation to send him to the AHL, he will have the right to return .”

Everyone should know by the end of June what the plans are for next season.

Would Leon Draisaitl eye the Boston Bruins if an Edmonton Oilers extension can’t be worked out?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: George Laraque said on 91.9 BPM Sports in Montreal that if Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl doesn’t sign a contract extension with the Oilers, he would be interested in playing for the Boston Bruins.

“Someone well placed within the Oilers organization said that if the Oilers don’t go deep in the playoffs, he doesn’t see Draisaitl re-signing at the end of his deal and that he’d prefer to be a first-line center in Boston.”

The Bruins don’t have a lot of assets to acquire someone like Draisaitl. It would also cost them a high-end roster player, but the money to extend him.

Sure it would be great to add Draisaitl, but have the feeling it’s unlikely that they could/would give up the assets to trade for him and then spend the money to extend him.