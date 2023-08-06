NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers Goalies and Boston Questions

Philadelphia Extends Ersson, Now What?

Chuck Bastman of Philadelphia Hockey NOW: The Philadelphia Flyers signed Sam Ersson to a two-year extension with $2.9 million on Saturday morning. Ersson could have become a restricted free agent after last year. He posted a 6-3 record with a 3.07 goals-against average, .899 save percentage, and one shutout.

However, this creates a bit of a jammed situation in Philadelphia with goaltenders. Cal Petersen, Carter Hart, and Felix Sandstrom are all in the mix. That is four goalies for two spots. Yes, the math is a little off there.

Philadelphia and management can say all they want that Carter Hart is their starter in October. However, the Flyers are also awaiting the status of Ivan Fedotov. Philadelphia believes they have a valid contract with the Russian goaltender. The NHL does too but this is up to the IIHF. Do they side with the KHL?

Again, if Fedotov comes over, he likely ends up in the AHL. However, it still creates more of a logjam. Someone could easily be the odd man out. Could it still be Hart?

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic (mailbag): The Boston Bruins face much longer odds their 2023-24 season will go more like 2022-23 was supposed to. With the retirement of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci all but guaranteed not in the picture, Boston faces some serious transition.

Boston also lost Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and is not quite in the position to land Elias Lindholm that some had initially believed. This puts them in a considerable quandary. It may be one that Cam Neely and Don Sweeney cannot get out of this time.

Boston still has foundational talent and will rely more on its goaltending duo of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. The Bruins have players like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, and Hampus Lindholm. Few are going to feel sorry for them.

Expectations will be lower in a more competitive Atlantic Division. Toronto is the current favorite and Boston may look toward 2024-25 as far as more movement.

The chances of a dollar-in, dollar-out move appear to be dropping by the day. Jake DeBrusk will not be moved if Boston is in contention. The Bruins will need to stay healthy more than late last year.