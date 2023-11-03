NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Logan Cooley, Patrick Kane, and Jesse Puljujarvi

Did the Philadelphia Flyers try to trade up in the 2022 NHL Draft to pick Logan Cooley?

Spittin’ Chiclets: Arizona Coyotes Logan Cooley thinks the Philadelphia Flyers may have been trying to trade up in the 2022 Draft to possibly select him.

Ryan Whitney: “Yeah, what was that night like in terms of like expectations?”

Cooley: “I had a lot of great meetings with Arizona. So I thought, you know, if I would get down to three that, you know, I’d have a good chance of going there.

But you know, I met with the Flyers I think it was like 20 minutes before the draft too and I think they were trying to like trade up, so I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen …”

Paul Bissonnette: “Breaking news. F**king right buddy. Keep going. Any more gems?”

Whitney: “Torts would be walking you around or the dog collar on right now.”

NHL Rumors: What Shane Pinto did, and the NHL made an example of him

Patrick Kane will start looking at options real soon

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Patrick Kane has been rehabbing an Toronto but has now gone back to Chicago for a bit of a break. He’s looking good and on track and will start going over options real soon.

“He feels great to the point where his agent is going to start exploring the return possibilities in a week-to-10 days. And once they get through that, then they’ll follow with interviews and meetings with some of these clubs, before Patrick Kane makes that ultimate decision.”

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Have to Find a Way to Make William Nylander Fit

Jesse Puljujarvi won’t get the interest Kane does, but will have some options

TSN: Chris Johnston updates Jesse Puljujarvi, who is also coming off hip surgery. The 25-year-old is skating in Finland and is feeling really good. His timeline is a little behind Kane’s.

“His timetable is a little behind Kane’s. He’s hoping to return in early-to-mid December in terms of playing and he won’t maybe necessarily have the same pick of teams, but could be an intriguing player to watch that could come in on a cheap contract.”