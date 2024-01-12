NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, and the Florida Panthers

Would the Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens be interested in Trevor Zegras?

Jonathan Bailey of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Frank Seravalli and Darren Dreger mentioned this week that Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks name is out there in trade talks.

Would the Philadelphia Flyers be interested? They do have seven draft picks in the first two rounds in 2024 and 2025. If the Ducks are looking for roster players back, there may not be a lot of options.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 690: “If you’re the Habs, why wouldn’t you ask, why wouldn’t you check out whether there could be a fit, but there’s probably 25 other teams that’ll make that same call. Now this is just me having fun but Zegras possibility is real across the board in terms of trade.”

NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras not being shopped but….

Would the Calgary Flames consider trading Jacob Markstrom?

Kent Wilson of the Calgary Sun: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is having a bounce back season. With the Flames possibly looking at a bit of rebuild, could the Flames look at moving Markstrom’s remaining two years at $6 million per.

Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams that haven’t received great goaltending and have high ambitions. The Edmonton Oilers have also eyed the goaltending market but the Flames are trading with them.

It’s time for the Flames to promote Dustin Wolf and see what he can do in the NHL.

NHL Rumors: Florida To Follow Tampa Model When it Comes To Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart could come in under Matthew Tkachuk‘s $9.5 million

TSN: Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Sam Reinhart has a shot at scoring 60 goals this season and as Pierre LeBrun notes, plays in a no income tax state.

“So Reinhart, on July 1, with another team, could be worth $10-11 million but I think it will end up being a deal under Matthew Tkachuk ($9.5 million AAV) and we should mention that they haven’t really gotten into the meat of negotiations yet – general discussions but nothing too serious yet.”