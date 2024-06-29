NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Rutger McGroarty

Flyers Morgan Frost getting some interest

Anthony SanFilippo: The Philadelphia Flyers are getting some interest in forward Morgan Frost.

The Nashville Predators interested in a Carolina Hurricanes pending UFA

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes went back to pending UFA defensemen Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce. Think they’ll both hit free agency but there is still a chance the Hurricanes and work something out. Would expect the Nashville Predators to go after Brady Skjei if he get to Monday.

Plenty of teams interested in Rutger McGroarty

TSN: Chris Johnston said the Montreal Canadiens talked to the Winnipeg Jets about Rutger McGroarty as they were fielding calls on the No. 5 pick, they used on Ivan Demidov. Will the Jets-Canadiens talk continue today? (The Jets-Canadiens McGroarty talk might not have involved the No. 5 pick)

Darren Dreger said the Minnesota Wild could be one other team interested in McGroarty.

“McGroarty is on the radar for a lot of teams and clearly Kevin Cheveldayoff didn’t get a trade offer that made sense. You have to keep in mind this prospect was drafted 14th overall in 2022, so the Jets put themselves in a position with a really good player that they considered to be a big part of their future. So, there’s a level of disappointment in all this, but maybe Montreal steps up, maybe Minnesota steps up, there’s plenty of interest.”

Mike McIntyre: The Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and Columbus Blue Jackets have checked in with the Winnipeg Jets about Rutger McGroarty.