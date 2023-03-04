NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets

Flyers James van Riemsdyk remains and they didn’t get any good offers

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on not trading pending UFA forward James van Riemsdyk: “I’m trying to be very clear here. I didn’t get a clear offer of even a fourth-round pick.”

Greg Wyshynski: Flyers GM Fletcher on the trade deadline: “The deals that were presented to me were not deals that were good for the Philadelphia Flyers.”

The Canucks didn’t get an offer for J.T. Miller, someone did call them though

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin: “I had one team that reached out to me this morning and I don’t think they were very serious. I never had an offer for J.T.”

Thomas Drance: Canucks GM Allvin on trying to move salary at the deadline: “At this point I wasn’t willing to pay to get out of some of the contracts here.”

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks GM Allvin on their salary cap situation: “I’m not overly concerned about getting out of it. We don’t know how much the cap is going to go up next year. We’ll see. I felt comfortable enough doing this deal (Hronek) knowing that we’ll be compliant in September.”

Coyotes were eyeing the Sabres prospects more than picks

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adam made it clear that what the Arizona Coyotes got from the Ottawa Senators for Jakob Chychrun was not necessarily the same as what the Coyotes had asked the Sabres for.

The Coyotes were interested in the Sabres prospects more than their draft picks.

Mike Harrington: Sabres GM Adams said that Coyotes wanted a lot more from the Sabres for Jakob Chychrun. has been saying all week that asks are different for different teams.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff wouldn’t confirm or deny defenseman Logan Stanley’s trade request.

Ates notes “Seems to me like they have in fact had some tough conversations about Stanley’s usage this season.”