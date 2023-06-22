NHL Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Matvei Michkov

Pierre-Luc Dubois is a difference maker and teams need to find out the cost

Jay On SC: Craig Button on which name on the trade bait board intrigues him the most.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Pierre-Luc Dubois is going to turn 25 next week and what he brings to the game is really significant. He a powerful, impactful, forwards that’s really just coming into his own.

Those types of players are so important to success. You have the opportunity to acquire a player of 25 years of age. I think you gotta. It’s not just acquiring a player, it’s acquiring a difference maker and I think you gotta.

When players like that appear on the trade market, you have to give yourself every opportunity to find out what the price is to acquire him. Be bold. I don’t think there’s any other way to put it.”

Are they trying to steer Matvei Michkov to a certain team?

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Reports have the Washington Capitals seriously eyeing Matvei Michkov if he falls to them at No. 8 according to a report on Match.TV from an ‘expert source’ close to teams drafting in the top 10. The San Jose Sharks at No. 4 could be another team eyeing Michkov.

Michkov was also told not to talk to NHL team reps as he’s under contract with SKA for the next couple of years.

“No one will be confused that he dismissed the representatives of NHL teams that came to him in Russia. If he doesn’t want to, he won’t communicate… he was told not to talk to overseas representatives, so he doesn’t speak,” the expert said in the translated interview. “This is clear to the teams queue… there are a million factors besides talent.”

Elliotte Friedman also reported that it’s becoming impossible for teams to talk to Michkov.

Are they trying to steer Michkov to a certain team at next week’s draft? The Capitals have shown they aren’t afraid to take risks on drafting players under KHL contract – see Ivan Miroshnichenko at No. 20 last year and Evgeny Kuznetsov.