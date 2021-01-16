NHL Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois – Senators, Flames, Kings, Jets and Canadiens

Renaud Lavoie: “Lots of speculations on P-L Dubois and his next destination. Trades between Canadian teams and American teams are going to be difficult this season. A player crossing the border will miss 7 games because he’ll have to quarantine 14 days. That’s a lot in a 56 games schedule.”

Dubois would help the Senators rebuild process

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: Pierre-Luc Dubois would definitely help the Ottawa Senators down the middle.

On why Dubois may be looking to get out – “Hint: It might have something to do with being publicly lambasted on the bench in the middle of a playoff game.”

The Senators being able to add Dubois would definitely speed up their rebuild.

Senators forward Logan Brown selected eight spots after Dubois, has been assigned to their AHL squad – off the NHL and taxi squad rosters. It appears to be time to part ways.

Would the Columbus Blue Jackets be interested in having Brown as part of a trade package for Dubois? Picks, prospects and anyone not named Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot and Tim Stuetzle could be in play.

Brown signed a six-year, $28.5 million deal before the 2019-20 season.

Add the Flames and Kings to list of teams interested in Dubois

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Since it leaked that Pierre-Luc Dubois would like a change of scenery, trade talks have picked up.

Sources say at least 20 teams showed some level of interest.

Last week The Fourth Period reported the Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers had some interest, with multiple sources saying this week that the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings have some interest.

The Flames and Blue Jackets spoke this past offseason about Josh Anderson. Would the Flames be willing to include Johnny Gaudreau or Sean Monahan? Gaudreau’s contract term may make the Blue Jackets a little leery.

The Kings are loaded with prospects if that is the route the Blue Jackets are interested in. The Kings have shown some interest in Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine. Don’t think the Kings would want to move Quinton Byfield, but they still have Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari, Alex Turcotte, and all their first-round picks.

What it might cost the Canadiens to land Dubois

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have an opportunity to trade for an established No. 1 center if they so choose. Elliotte Friedman has reported that Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is one of the GMs that is talking with Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen about Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Friedman also noted that the Winnipeg Jets are after Dubois.

The Blue Jackets can’t move Dubois without getting a young center back – someone like Nick Suzuki. Suzuki is only in his second season and not established, so you can see why Kekalainen may want another asset.

Bergevin may not want to move Suzuki and may want to counter with Jesperi Kotkaniemi in a package – maybe with a top prospect. Alex Romanov is untouchable. What about Cole Caufield, or Mattias Norlinder or Kaiden Guhle, and a pick?

May need Paul Byron‘s contract added for cap purposes – two more years at $3.4 million.