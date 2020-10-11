NHL Rumors: Pietrangelo, Marleau, Granlund, Haula, and the Lightning

Pietrangelo in Vegas

Pierre LeBrun: Alex Pietrangelo spent yesterday in Vegas checking out the city, more talking scheduled for .

Marleau and Sharks close

David Pagnotta: The San Jose Sharks and Patrick Marleau are close to finalizing a one-year deal at $1 million.

Granlund and Haula waiting on Hall

David Pagnotta: Unrestricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula are getting plenty of interest.

Both appear to be waiting for Taylor Hall to make his decision. There will be a domino effect when Hall makes his decision.

Lightning still need to move salary as offer sheet threat looms

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Tyler Johnson cleared waivers. Johnson and his camp have been working with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s given the Lightning a list of seven or eight teams he’d okay a trade too but there have been no takers so far or the Lightning haven’t liked what teams were requiring the Lightning to include.

Teams will be asking for an asset to take on Johnson’s remaining four years and $5 million cap hit.

“Everyone knows Julien is in a bind,” said former GM Craig Button. “He’s a wonderful person, but managers aren’t there to help you. I always joke that you’re sitting there in deep water and you’re screaming for a life jacket. And you see these GMs throwing you these things that look like a life jacket, but when you get them in your arms, you realize it’s an anchor. “They’re trying to sink you. Not trying to help you — ever.”

The Lightning need to clear cap room to re-sign Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak. Each could get an offer sheet from someone.

Braydon Coburn and his $1.7 million cap hit could be a trade candidate but he has a full no-trade clause. Alex Killorn has a 16-team no-trade list to go along with his three years at $4.45 million. Ondrej Palat has two-years left at $5.3 million. Yanni Gourde has a full no-trade clause.