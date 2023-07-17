NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Detroit Red Wings

The door is still open for Erik Karlsson to the Penguins

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: (mailbag) Back on July 1st, sources had Erik Karlsson close to being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Talks stalled and the Penguins made some free agent signings that put them close to the salary cap. The door remains open still.

Karlsson has four years left at $11.5 million and after a Norris season, he’s become tradable again. The San Jose Sharks don’t want to retain a lot of his salary. How much salary would they take back? The Penguins have some urgency to support Sidney Crosby and their aging core and there’s some urgency for the Sharks as Karlsson’s value will likely only decrease.

Unless the Penguins are able to upgrade on Jeff Petry, they likely won’t move him. He’s a right-handed defenseman who can play in their top four.

Doubt the Penguins buy out forward Mikael Granlund. ‘GM’ Kyle Dubas sees buyouts as ‘last resorts.’

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond will need new contracts after next season

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: The salary cap in 2024-25 will be going up several million dollars and the Detroit Red Wings will have over $13 million coming off the books after this season. Nice timing for the Red Wings as Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond need new contracts.

GM Steve Yzerman on contreact lengths.

“I’m not sure I have a hard set philosophy on contracts. There’s risk in every deal you do. There’s short-term risk you lose control of the player. On the back end, the long-term risk is a lot of things can happen that affect a player’s ability to perform on a long-term deal. What is my philosophy? One, I try to make a deal with the player, I try to understand what they’re looking for and what’s important to them, but ultimately, I’m comfortable, I call this a middle-term deal.”

Comparables for Seider could be Charlie McAvoy‘s eight-year, $9.5 million per, Adam Fox‘s seven years at $9.5 million per, or Cale Makar‘s six years at $9 million per.

Raymond could look for a short-term bridge deal.