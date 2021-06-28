NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Islanders

Will the Penguins target Fleury again?

Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t going to be starting a rebuild this offseason. They likely won’t get much bigger and tougher as not a lot of those types of players are going to be available.

The Penguins should look to reacquire Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and sign a few veterans on short-term deals. The sides were close to a deal last offseason but Golden Knights ownership stepped in.

The Golden Knights are going to have to retain some of Fleury’s salary, and the Penguins shouldn’t send them anything more than a third-round pick.

Potential free agents that might interest the Penguins include Wayne Simmonds, Zdeno Chara, Corey Perry, Eric Staal, Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Foligno. Getzlaf and Foligno will likely be too expensive.

Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer seems to prefer Robin Lehner over Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury still hopes to be able to remain in Vegas.

The Penguins could look at Fleury again, but both the Penguins and Golden Knights have salary cap issues and it may not be an easy deal to make.

Islanders need to find a right winger for Barzal

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Islanders were without Anders Lee since March, and Jordan Eberle wasn’t really noticeable during their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Islanders were still able to push the Lightning. GM Lou Lamoriello doesn’t have a lot flexibility this offseason to build on this year.

Casey Cizikas will likely be lost to free agency. They need to find someone for Mathew Barzal on the right side.

The Islanders could leave Jordan Eberle (two years left at $5 million) exposed for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft but they may not be interested in him.

They could look to move Nick Leddy and his $5.5 million salary cap hit.