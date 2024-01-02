NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake Guentzel may not be a long-term fit with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is a pending UFA and his name is being listed near the top of some NHL trade bait boards.

Reports last month noted there hasn’t been any serious contract extension talks, which has added his name to the rumor mill.

PHN has written that the 29-year-old Guentzel may not fit into the Penguins long-term plans. He’s a complementary player and not someone you build around. Using his money on a long-term center option may better serve the Penguins.

Younger center options that could be available in free agency include Elias Lindholm (Flames), Sam Reinhart (Panthers), and possibly William Nylander (Maple Leafs).

It would be a surprise if the Penguins traded Guentzel before the trade deadline though. Unless they fall out of the playoff race, he’s likely staying. If someone were to offer a first-round pick and prospect, would they consider it?

Goaltending options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The easiest thing for Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving to do is nothing and hope that Martin Jones doesn’t get hurt, Joseph Woll can get healthy soon or maybe there’s a surprise goaltender on the waiver wire. May not be the optimal option for the Maple Leafs.

Options could be free agent goaltender Jaroslav Halak or trading for one of Jake Allen (Canadiens), Eric Comrie (Sabres), Anton Forsberg (Senators) or Dan Vladar (Flames).

The New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers are also monitoring the goaltending market.

Nashville Predators Juuse Saros would be a dream acquisition. Would it cost a first-round and Fraser Minton or Easton Cowan? He’s got another year left at $5 million.

New York Rangers Louis Domingue could be another low cost option.