NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, and the Seattle Kraken

Penguins looking for a goaltender. There’s only one team Malkin would waive his NMC for

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Rumors have the Pittsburgh Penguins on the lookout for a veteran backup goalie that can hold his own if Tristan Jarry struggled.

A source said they are looking at the potential free agent and trade markets ahead of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

A source on Evgeni Malkin waiving his no-movement clause:

“There’s only one place Evgeni might consider waiving his no-movement clause for.”

Malkin lives in Florida and PHN has reported on numerous occasions that Florida would be the “one” place he would consider waiving his NMC.

Malkin and Jarry will be protected for the expansion draft. Goaltender Casey DeSmith with be exposed.

Frederik Andersen could become a free agent target for the Penguins according to a team source.

Jimmy Murphy of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Back in February – A source that is close to the Penguins was among the people wondering about Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, who is from Pittsburgh.

If the Penguins don’t go after Gibson, pending UFA Tuukka Rask could become an option if he hits the open market.

The Red Wings and the Expansion draft

Max Bultman of The Athletic: Projecting who the Detroit Red Wings will protect for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft next season.

The Locks – Forwards Dylan Larkin, Jakub Vrana, Tyler Bertuzzi, Michael Rasmussen, Robby Fabbri and Adam Erne. Defeseman Filip Hronek and goaltender Thomas Greiss.

That would leave the Red Wings with three players to protect – one forward and two defensemen.

The last forward spot could be between Givani Smith and Vladislav Namestnikov.

The Red Wings can protect two of Danny DeKeyser, Troy Stecher, Dennis Cholowski and Gustav Lindstrom. DeKeyser and his $5 million cap hit will likely be exposed.

The Kraken will likely be deciding on whether to select Namestnikov, Stecher and Evgeny Svechnikov.