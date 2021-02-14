NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes

Burke on their initial priorities in Pittsburgh
Sportsnet: New Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey options Brian Burke when asked what his priorities are for the first 30 days on the job in Pittsburgh. (Which start tomorrow.) NHL Rumors.com transcription
“Well, we’ve agreed we’re going to see what we can do with this group. It’s win now if we can with this group. We’ve got to do some things if we’re going to do that. But it’s win first. Then we’ve got some tough decisions next summer and we’ll deal with those when we get there.
I think Ron Hextall is the perfect guy to run the show here.”
Fallout from the Hurricanes-Senators
Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines last night about the Carolina Hurricanes – Ottawa Senators trade, and that it may not be the last trade for some of those players that were involved in.
** NHL Rumors.com transcription
“Well, I don’t think that anyone involved in it should get too comfortable. Certainly from the Carolina end of things. I think etting Cedric Paquette in for them was the key to making this deal happen. They like what he can bring. Obviously coming off a Stanley Cup in the bubble with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
I don’t think it’s out of the question that Alex Galchenyuk’s stay in Carolina is short. He’s bounced around a lot in recent years and could be on the move again here in the near future.
And the Senators have a decision to make on a familiar face in Ryan Dzingel. He’s in the last year of his contract currently, and if they don’t want to keep him beyond this season, he’ll be someone I think will be flipped before the April 12th deadline for a pick.”