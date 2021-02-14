NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes

Burke on their initial priorities in Pittsburgh

Sportsnet: New Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey options Brian Burke when asked what his priorities are for the first 30 days on the job in Pittsburgh. (Which start tomorrow.) NHL Rumors.com transcription

“Well, we’ve agreed we’re going to see what we can do with this group. It’s win now if we can with this group. We’ve got to do some things if we’re going to do that. But it’s win first. Then we’ve got some tough decisions next summer and we’ll deal with those when we get there. I think Ron Hextall is the perfect guy to run the show here.”

Fallout from the Hurricanes-Senators

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines last night about the Carolina Hurricanes – Ottawa Senators trade, and that it may not be the last trade for some of those players that were involved in.

