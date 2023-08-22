NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins PTOs, UFAs, and Senators RFA Shane Pinto

Possible Pittsburgh Penguins PTOs

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins could look to bring in some players on PTOs. Right side D could be one area they look at.

Dave Molinari of PHN has mentioned Zach Aston-Reese, Colin White and Devin Shore in the past as potential PTOs upfront.

Possible defensemen PTOs include Mark Pysyk, and Slater Koekkoek. Jesse Puljujarvi could be another forward option.

Some free agent wingers

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have about $5.9 million in projected salary cap space with only Joe Veleno (RFA) unsigned.

There are still some free agents out there.

Patrick Kane (W) – Won’t sign until later and wants to play for a contender. The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers could be possibilities.

Tomas Tatar (LW) – Will he sign with the Pittsburgh Penguins eventually?

Adam Erne (LW) – He could sign for somewhere for close to $1 million.

Phil Kessel (RW) – The Arizona Coyotes should look at signing him. Can still contribute offensively and could be a bargain signing.

Maxime Comtois (LW) – Teams like the Ottawa Senators or Montreal Canadiens should take a chance.

Josh Bailey (RW) – The 33-year-old may have to take a PTO.

All quiet on with the Ottawa Senators and RFA Shane Pinto

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t believe there is anything new report between the Ottawa Senators and RFA forward Shane Pinto.

When asked last week for an update, Pinto’s agent Lewis Gross declined to comment. It’s quiet on both sides.

and Shayna Goldman predicted a two-year bridge contract at around $1.8 million per. The Senators are just under $900,000 below the cap ceiling. The Sens have about $5 million in dead cap money for Matt Murray, Bobby Ryan, Colin White and Michael Del Zotto.