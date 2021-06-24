NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Rasmus Ristolainen, Cody Ceci and Mike Matheson

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be looking to add some size and toughness this offseason on the blue line.

If the Penguins re-sign Cody Ceci before the expansion draft, the Pens will need to decide whether to protect him or Mike Matheson for the expansion draft.

They could let Ceci hit free agency, move John Marino to the second pairing and find some size on for their third pairing on the right side through free agency or trade.

Buffalo Sabres right-handed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is one defenseman the Penguins could look at. Will the Penguins want to pay the acquiring cost for Ristolainen, as well as being able to fit in his salary? The 26-year old has one year left at $5.4 million.

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly interested in Ristolainen.

Acquiring cost could be two second-round picks or a second and a prospect.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins pending UFA defenseman Cody Ceci was a career-high +18 and a career-low 15 giveaways in 53 games this past season.

If the Penguins are planning on re-signing Ceci, they should wait until after the Seattle Kraken expansion draft so that they don’t need to protect him. They can protect Mike Matheson.

Ceci registered 17 points in 53 games this past season and could be looking for a deal in the $4.5 million range.

Comparables for Ceci

On the high end there was T.J. Brodie‘s four-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs at a $5 million salary cap hit.

Chris Tanev signed a four-year deal with the Calgary Flames at $4.5 million per.

On the low end of comparables there are Justin Schultz at two years and $4 million per, Radko Gudas at three years and $2.5 million per, and Kevin Shattenkirk at $3.9 million per for three years.

Ben Chiarot had signed for $3.5 million per and Patrik Nemeth at $2.5 million.

$3.5 million per season for Ceci seems like a solid number on a multi-year but someone might go up to $4 million if he gets to free agency.

Would project Ceci to get a three year contract with an AAV of $3.75 million.