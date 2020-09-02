NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins Will Move a Goaltender This Offseason With Murray The Likely Candidate

The Penguins need to trade one of their goalies

Pierre LeBrun: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said yesterday that he’s received trade offers for one of Matt Murray or Tristan Jarry but they haven’t been good enough to make the deal just yet.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Penguins GM Rutherford has said he needs to trade one of their goalies. Sources are saying he looking to move Matt Murray.

One sticky point in moving Murray is he’s an RFA with arbitration rights. One team is concerned that he’ll command $6 million in arbitration and that he’s a year away from unrestricted free agency.

The UFA goalie market is expected to be pretty deep this offseason. The Penguins may have to wait for teams to test the UFA market and then circle back.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Two weeks after the Penguins were eliminated, teams were already showing interest in his goaltenders.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said after they were eliminated that he was “disappointed” in their goaltending, Guerin use to work for the Penguins and is familiar with Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry.

The Calgary Flames could be in the market for a goaltender. Cam Talbot is a UFA and doesn’t appear to be their long-term answer in net.

The Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Edmonton Oilers could use a No. 1 goalie.

Penguins GM Rutherford last week.

“I haven’t gotten to the point yet where I’m having serious talks or seeing exactly how much I can get,” Rutherford said. “But, I will say, I’m getting close to that point, to understanding just what people are willing to give. So, we’ll see. I don’t know exactly how it’s going to go, but I can already see that there is going to be a lot of interest.”

Murray has won two Stanley Cups, has struggled the past two years, but is expected to get more money than Jarry, Murray is more likely to be moved.

Frank Seravalli has Matt Murray at No, 1 on his NHL trade bait board