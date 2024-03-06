NHL Rumors: Possible Destinations for Blues Forward Pavel Buchnevich

Pavel Buchnevich Has Several Suitors at the Deadline

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Teams are calling about St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich. Larkin looks at the six destinations the Blues forward could potentially go. (Interest from some teams may have decreased since the article was written and as the deadline gets closer)

Buffalo Sabres – This one is a little weird because the Sabres are not sniffing the playoffs. However, Buchnevich could help add a veteran presence needed for a young team to take the next step. There were expectations on Buffalo, and they fell short. The Sabres have prospects and picks they can give up, but there is no urgency for them as they are most likely sellers.

Carolina Hurricanes – The Canes are built for the playoffs and are one or two players away from lifting another Stanley Cup, especially on the offensive side of things. The Hurricanes don’t like rentals. Buchnevich is not that. He has one year left on his deal. Carolina has a first-round pick to send to the Blues, plus a prospect or two.

Detroit Red Wings – Detroit is a team ready to take the next step this season. While their GM Steve Yzerman still believes they are rebuilding, they added Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, sitting in the second wild card spot in the East. Yzerman and the Red Wings still have draft capital to spend. However, are the Red Wings ready to be true buyers?

Edmonton Oilers – The Oilers still want to add a forward up front. Edmonton is all in and needs depth scoring to go with their big boys. So, it makes sense for GM Ken Holland to do it. They have the draft picks to do it but will need retention help as the Oilers are up against the cap, which might cost them more.

New York Rangers – The Rangers have LTIR space to use, with Filip Chytil and Blake Wheeler lost for the year. A reunion is not out of the question. The Rangers need a top-six scoring winger and Buchnevich thrived in NY. They do not have many draft picks, but they have all their firsts and a deep prospect pool. They will need retention help as they need a center as well.

Vegas Golden Knights – At the time of the article, Vegas had not traded for Anthony Mantha; however, they still have room to add another forward. He could be an option if they do not add Vladimir Tarasenko or Jake Guentzel. Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon knows how to be creative and he will need to be in this case as well.