NHL Rumors: Potential blue line and third-line center options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Some potential blue line targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: It’s no secret the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for defensemen. Sources have said that the Maple Leafs never made a formal offer to the Calgary Flames for defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev before Zadorov was traded to Vancouver.

The Leafs talked to the Philadelphia Flyers about defensemen Sean Walker and Rasmus Ristolainen. The Leafs also inquired about Anaheim Ducks dman Ilya Lyubushkin. GM Brad Treliving didn’t let either team know what he’d be willing to give up. They appear to want to keep everything tight-lipped.

The Maple Leafs like the physical side of things that Tanev and Lyubushkin would bring. The Flyers aren’t eager to trade Ristolainen, and the Leafs would need salary retained.

It’s also believed the Maple Leafs have some interest in San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro. He has two years left at $3.25 million.

The Leafs could take a look at Seattle Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who has another year left at $3.15 million and a 10-team no-trade list.

Some potential third-line center options, and one defenseman, for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs top priority is obviously upgrading their blue line, especially on the right side. After comments made by Brad Treliving and Sheldon Keefe lately, upgrading their third-line center position could be another area they are looking at. Max Domi may be better suited on the wing in the middle-six and not at center.

Potential centers that might interest the Maple Leafs if the teams become sellers and if they are willing to retain salary are Adam Henrique (Anaheim Ducks), Sean Monahan (Montreal Canadiens) and Alexander Wennberg (Seattle Kraken).

Kraken defenseman Will Borgen may be a better fit for the Leafs than say Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker or Nick Seeler.

The 26-year-old Borgen is a big, stay-at-home defenseman would is under contract for one more year at $2.7 million.