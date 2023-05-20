NHL Rumors: Potential GM candidates for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Frank Seravalli: The Toronto Maple Leafs have let the other teams know that Brandon Pridham is acting as their interim GM.

Michael Augello: Shanahan said that they haven’t ruled out the possibility for hiring Pridham as their next GM.

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Brendan Shanahan will need to get moving on hiring a new GM as the NHL draft and free agency are about five weeks away. Brendan Shanahan:

“What I would say is that I’m going to be open-minded as to who that person can be. I want to be open-minded to all candidates. Certainly having an experienced general manager would be an attractive quality.”

NHL Rumors: Johnston on Auston Matthews and how much change could be coming.

Some potential GM candidates for the Toronto Maple Leafs: Marc Bergeron, Mathieu Darche, Kris Draper, Brandon Pridham, Steve Staios, Brad Treliving, Eric Tulsky, and Ray Whitney.

David Alter: “Final thought before bed. You look at the list of names of guys with GM experience and it’s limited for sure. The guy they would probably want that they likely can’t get right now that hits their criteria: Doug Armstrong.”

Andy Strickland: “On Doug Armstrong, arguably the best GM in the #NHL, mentioned as a GM candidate for the Maple Leafs. I wouldn’t anticipate him responding publicly to any reports or rumors. But the idea of Army working under a President, in this case Brendan Shanahan, is a very unlikely scenario”

NHL News: Kyle Dubas Not Returning As Toronto Maple Leafs GM

Jason Gregor: Craig Button: “I think George McPhee would be a very good candidate for Toronto. He won’t be intimidated by any market.”

Frank Seravalli: Have heard that the Calgary Flames have reconsidered and could allow Brad Treliving to talk to teams before his contract expires on June 30th.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 yesterday on who could be the next Leafs GM: “Brad Treliving jumps off the page for me, and the reason is look at the heavy lifting he had to do and grenades he had to juggle as GM of the Flames and some of it wasn’t pretty, but he did admirable work.”