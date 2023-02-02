NHL Rumors: Potential Goaltending Targets for the Los Angeles Kings

Potential goaltender trade targets for the LA Kings

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake will need to decide if he’s okay with Pheonix Copely and Jonathan Quick as his goalie tandem heading into the playoffs.

10 options for the Kings

Jake Allen – Montreal Canadiens – Two years left at $2.875 million. Allen signed an extension in October so likely not going anywhere.

Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils – RFA with a $2.8 million cap hit. Inconsistent and could lose his backup position to Akira Schmid in NJ.

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – $6.4 million cap hit through 2027. Contract may scare them, and could the two teams make a trade together? Cal Petersen would need to go the other way.

Thomas Greiss – St. Louis Blues – UFA with a $1.25 million cap. Works well in tandem but is 36 years old and not many playoff starts.

Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – UFA with a $1.3 million cap hit. Still capable when healthy.

Kevin Lankinen – Nashville Predators – UFA at a $1.5 million cap hit. Putting up some good numbers this year but has never made a playoff start.

Antti Raanta – Carolina Hurricanes – UFA at a $2.4 million cap hit. The Hurricanes trading Raanta clears a roster spot for Pyotr Kochetkov. Raanta has a history of injuries.

James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – UFA at a $2.25 million cap hit. Solid goaltender at a reasonable price but can the Sharks and Kings make a trade. He’s only played in 11 playoff games.

Cam Talbot – Ottawa Senators – UFA at a $3.66 million cap hit. Some had some playoff success. Currently injured and his contract may mean the Kings need to move salary if the Senators wouldn’t retain.

Karel Vejmelka – Arizona Coyotes – Two years left at $2.725 million. Could be a proven goalie beyond this season. The Coyotes could decide to build around him. The price would likely be real high for a player with no playoff experience.

When asked about what Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake was going to do at the trade deadline on his weekly appearance on TSN 690 Radio, David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, stated in addition to upgrading the left side of the defense, he would like to stabilize his goaltending. And Jake Allen could be an option for Los Angeles.

TSN Radio 690 David Pagnotta: “I mean maybe. He would definitely fit. I just don’t know if the Canadiens want to go that route. Even though (Samuel) Montembault has been solid. I’m not sure.

The thing with (Cam) Talbot, is he is a UFA and Ottawa will likely retain some of his $3.667 salary, most likely half of that if not LA then someplace else.

Talbot is starting to get a little attention out there. But it is an expiring contract. So it is a lot more palatable. Allen has got that two-year extension kicking in next season. I don’t know if that is the way they go.”