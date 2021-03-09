NHL Rumors: Potential Trade Bait, and the Anaheim Ducks Won’t Trade Ryan Getzlaf Unless Asked

Not at the top of the trade bait boards but could still be dealt

Scott Burnside of The Athletic: 12 players who are not on The Athletic’s top 28 trade bait board that could get moved before the NHL trade deadline

Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim Ducks – UFA

P.K. Subban – New Jersey Devils – one-year left at $9 million

Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames – one-year left at $6.75 million

Darcy Kuemper – Arizona Coyotes – one-year left at $4.5 million

Nick Foligno – Columbus Blue Jackets – UFA

Max Domi – Columbus Blue Jackets – one-year left at $5.3 million

Patrik Nemeth – Detroit Red Wings – UFA

Jamie Oleksiak – Dallas Stars – UFA

John Klingberg – Dallas Stars – one-year left at $4.25 million

Tomas Tatar – Montreal Canadiens – UFA

Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks – one-year left at $4.1 million

Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim Ducks – one-year left at $5.205 million

Ducks coach gets a vote of confidence … GM won’t trade Getzlaf unless asked too

Elliotte Teaford of the OC Register: The Anaheim Ducks have a 7-12-6 record and are in seventh position in the West Division. Since Dallas Eakins took over as head coach, he as a 36-45-15 record. Eakins did receive a vote of confidence from the Ducks GM Bob Murray yesterday.

“I’ve got total confidence in Dallas,” Murray said. “I think he’s doing a pretty good job right now with everything that’s going on. I have no issues whatsoever. I have no problem with Dallas. I think he’s doing a great job this year.”

GM Murray is talking to teams and is looking to upgrade their roster.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf is a pending UFA but Murray is not looking to trade him unless Getzlaf asks to be traded to a contender.