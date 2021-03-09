NHL Rumors: Potential Trade Bait, and the Anaheim Ducks Won’t Trade Ryan Getzlaf Unless Asked

Not at the top of the trade bait boards but could still be dealt
Scott Burnside of The Athletic: 12 players who are not on The Athletic’s top 28 trade bait board that could get moved before the NHL trade deadline
Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim Ducks – UFA
P.K. Subban – New Jersey Devils – one-year left at $9 million
Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames – one-year left at $6.75 million
Darcy Kuemper – Arizona Coyotes – one-year left at $4.5 million
Nick Foligno – Columbus Blue Jackets – UFA
Max Domi – Columbus Blue Jackets – one-year left at $5.3 million
Patrik Nemeth – Detroit Red Wings – UFA
Jamie Oleksiak – Dallas Stars – UFA
John Klingberg – Dallas Stars – one-year left at $4.25 million
Tomas Tatar – Montreal Canadiens – UFA
Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks – one-year left at $4.1 million
Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim Ducks – one-year left at $5.205 million
Ducks coach gets a vote of confidence … GM won’t trade Getzlaf unless asked too
Elliotte Teaford of the OC Register: The Anaheim Ducks have a 7-12-6 record and are in seventh position in the West Division. Since Dallas Eakins took over as head coach, he as a 36-45-15 record. Eakins did receive a vote of confidence from the Ducks GM Bob Murray yesterday.
“I’ve got total confidence in Dallas,” Murray said. “I think he’s doing a pretty good job right now with everything that’s going on. I have no issues whatsoever. I have no problem with Dallas. I think he’s doing a great job this year.”
GM Murray is talking to teams and is looking to upgrade their roster.
Captain Ryan Getzlaf is a pending UFA but Murray is not looking to trade him unless Getzlaf asks to be traded to a contender.
“I talked to the agent last week, I’ve talked to ‘Getzy’ a little bit,” Murray said. “I’m tired of hearing this from Toronto anymore, how his name is out there. The only way Ryan Getzlaf would go anywhere is if he came to me and said, ‘Bob, can you try and trade me to a contender?’
“As for next year, we’ve talked and we’re going to see how he feels after this year. We’ll see how his body feels. We’ll see how it’s going. You know, he may just say, ‘I don’t want to keep going through this rebuild we’re doing here.’ But the relationship is wonderful and he’s not going anywhere.
“We’ll talk and we’ll see how his body is at the end of the year.”