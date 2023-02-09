NHL Rumors: Prospects that could be on the move, and Coyotes Nick Bjugstad

NHL prospect trade board

Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Looking at some of the top prospects that contending teams – five percent chance or better – could consider moving at the deadline. Some prospects have been left off as they could be on their teams NHL roster.

1. Alexander Nikishin, LHD, Carolina

2. Logan Stankoven, C, Dallas

3. Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto

4. Lian Bichsel, LHD, Dallas

5. Shakir Mukhamadullin, LHD, New Jersey

6. Colorado and Edmonton’s first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft

7. Alexander Holtz, RW, New Jersey

8. Reid Schaefer, LW, Edmonton

9. Thomas Harley, LHD, Dallas

10. Xavier Bourgault, RW, Edmonton

11. Boston, Carolina, New Jersey, and Toronto’s first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft

12. Scott Morrow, RHD, Carolina

13. Nolan Foote, LW, New Jersey

14. Mavrik Bourque, C, Dallas

15. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina

16. Arseni Gritsyuk, RW, New Jersey

17. Topi Niemela, RHD, Toronto

Nick Bjugstad is bringing the value this season

PHNX Coyotes: Craig Morgan discussing Arizona Coyotes potential trade chip in forward Nick Bjugstad.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So many ways, right? Listen, you hear this talked about all the time, when you’re in a rebuild and you have young guys on a roster, you need to surround them with quality veterans who basically show them the ropes. Show them the way to behave, to practice, to eat. All the things that long-time veterans learn over the course of an NHL career.

Nick Bjugstad has just been such a positive force in this room and you know it when you’re around him, he’s just got his light personality. You really like the guy. You can’t help but like the guy. That’s rubbed off on the room and that was a big reason they brought him in.

But he’s also been a really good defensive center, a match-up center, and he’s provided some offense. We’re looking at maybe a five-year high for him in terms of production as well.

So there’s a lot of value for boogie/Bjuggy (sp?) right now.