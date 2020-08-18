NHL Rumors: Questions For Each Team That Lost In The Play-in Round … Predators Untouchable To It’s Time To Go

Questions for each team that lost in the play-in round

Rory Boylan of Sportsnet: Looking at questions for each team that was eliminated during the play-in round.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said “changes need to be made,” but what exactly needs to change? How long is the window open with Sidney Crosby (33) and Evgeni Malkin (34)?

Toronto Maple Leafs – Seems like the Maple Leafs will need to trade for a defenseman, but what kind of defenseman could they get for Kasperi Kapanen or Alexander Kerfoot?

Florida Panthers – Speculation has the Panthers needing to shed payroll. Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman are pending UFAs and the team needs to hire a GM.

New York Rangers – What will the team do with Henrik Lundqvist?

Winnipeg Jets – The Jets lost a lot size on their blue line last offseason. Will GM Kevin Cheveldayoff look to re-acquire some size this offseason?

Minnesota Wild – The Wild could use a No. 1 center, some more skill at forward, decide who will be their starting goaltender next season. The Wild do have some defensemen that would interest teams. Do they give prospect Kaapo Kahkonen a shot in net or see what they can do free agency.

Edmonton Oilers – They need to find a way to add some quality depth at forward.

Nashville Predators – They look good on paper, and good enough to make the playoffs, but missing something to get to the next level.

From untouchable to tradeable for the Predators

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: Looking at Nashville Predators who aren’t going to be traded to some that could be traded.

Not going anywhere – Roman Josi and Pekka Rinne.

Probably not going anywhere – Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen. Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, Dante Fabbro, Rocco Grimaldi and Juuse Saros.

Pending UFAs – Colin Blackwell (maybe re-sign at a league minimum), Mikael Granlund (may want to find a team that better fits his style), Korbinian Holzer, Yannick Weber, and Craig Smith (time to move from Smith and give his roster spot to someone younger).

Moves worth considering – Nick Bonino (UFA after next season and has good trade value), Calle Jarnkrok (expansion draft candidate or try to get something for him before), Colton Sissons (expansion draft candidate or try to get something for him before), Jarred Tinordi, and Austin Watson.

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here – Kyle Turris (it’s time to cut ties with Turris one way or another),