NHL Rumors: Quick Hits on potential trade candidates this offseason

Pierre LeBrun, Eric Duhatschek and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Montreal Canadiens have talked to the Winnipeg Jets about Pierre-Luc Dubois but they won’t overpay for him in a trade and an extension. Other teams will be interested.

Connor Hellebuyck won’t sign a contract extension and will likely be traded.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving wants to their core four together and sign Auston Matthews and William Nylander to contract extension. If Nylander won’t sign an extension, he’ll likely get traded at some point.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce are UFAs after next season and they’ll try to extend both. Pesce could be looking for a big deal and the Hurricanes may not want to go that high.

The Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, and Nashville Predators are believed to be on Alex DeBrincat‘s list.

Contract talks between the New Jersey Devils and Ryan Graves and Miles Wood seem far apart.

The Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes make sense for Travis Konecny.

Will Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski waive his no-trade clause?

The Buffalo Sabres are looking for a top-four defenseman and goaltending. A Rasmus Dahlin contract extension could be eight years and around $10 million.

John Gibson would be okay with a trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights or Los Angeles Kings and might be okay with the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.

Nick Schmaltz’s salary well exceeds his cap hit. The Arizona Coyotes could also make Clayton Keller available.

The Calgary Flames could trade Dan Vladar and his two years, $2.2 million to clear room for Dustin Wolf.

If the Los Angeles Kings want to go a cheaper route than Gibson and Hellebuyck, they could look at Dan Vladar, Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, Tristan Jarry, Semyon Varlamov and Joonas Korpisalo.