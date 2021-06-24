NHL Rumors: Quick Hits on the Top 12 NHL Free Agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Recent notes on the top 12 NHL free agents.

1. Alex Ovechkin – Reports from Russian have the Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan offering three- to five-year contracts to the soon to be 35-year old with a cap hit between $9.5 and $10 million.

2. Dougie Hamilton – He’ll likely use Alex Pietrangelo‘s $8.8 million per as a comparable with others maybe using Torey Krug‘s $6.5 million.

3. Gabriel Landeskog – If he goes to free agency he could be looking at a $7 million payday.

4. Tyson Barrie – Oilers may be more interested in re-signing Adam Larsson first. A team that loses out on Hamilton may then turn to Barrie.

5. Philipp Grubauer – His next deal could be over $6 million a season.

6. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – High end comparable is Brendan Gallagher‘s $6.5 million a season. Mark Spector would offer him $5.6 million for five years and see if he comes back at six years and $6 million.

7. Taylor Hall – There is mutual interest between Hall and the Boston Bruins.

8. Zach Hyman – Hard to see the Toronto Maple Leafs being able to re-sign Hyman.

9. Kyle Palmieri – Has turned his game around in the playoffs. Islanders RFAs Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech should come before any deal with the Islanders.

10. David Krejci – The Bruins may look to get younger next year. That said, Krejci wouldn’t been looking to break the bank.

11. Phillip Danault – A strong playoff is increasing his value. Reportedly turned down a six-year, $30 million offer last offseason.

12. Tuukka Rask – He’ll be having offseason surgery and out until January or February. Has talked about retirement before. Would only want to play for the Bruins.

